Seahawks vs. Packers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on KING 5 NBC in Seattle and WGBA (NBC) in Green Bay. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Seahawks roster and Packers roster.

The Seahawks are 2-0 this postseason, having defeated the Vikings and Cowboys. Drew Lock had another solid game his last time out, going 5-for-6 for 119 yards passing his last time out against the Cowboys. The big story out of their Week 2 game was Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s finger injury which will likely keep him out for Week 1 of the regular season.

The 1-1 Packers have already said that they’ll play their starters this week in the hopes of getting some more experience under their belt. Jordan Love, the new starting quarterback after Aaron Rodgers left for New York, went 5-for-8 for 84 yards last week, while his backup Sean Clifford went 13-for-19 for 137 yards.

The Packers are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -162 on the moneyline. The Seahawks are a +136 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39.5 and is a pick ‘em.

Seahawks vs. Packers

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Seahawks local broadcast: KING 5 NBC

Packers local broadcast: WGBA (NBC)

Live stream:

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.