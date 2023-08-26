Bills vs. Bears: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Solider Field in Chicago, Illinois. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on WIVB 4 (CBS) in Buffalo and WFLD 32 (FOX) in Chicago. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Bills roster and the Bears roster.

After winning Week 1 of the preseason, the Bills lost 27-15 to the Steelers last week. The big battle to watch will be for the team’s backup quarterback position, as Kyle Allen was 12-for-15 passing with a touchdown last week while Matt Barkley threw for three touchdown passes. Latavius Murray ran for 26 yards as well and could get some more run at running back.

Like the Bills, the Bears won their Week 1 matchup in the preseason before losing to the Colts last week. Nathan Peterman, and Tyson Bagent are all battling for the backup quarterback spot for Chicago.

The Bills are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -148 on the moneyline. The Bears are a +124 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39 with the over/under being a pick ‘em.

Bills vs. Bears

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Start time: 1:00 p.m.

Bills local broadcast: WIVB 4 (CBS)

Bears local broadcast: WFLD 32 (FOX)

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.