Rams vs. Broncos: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Rams and Broncos are facing off in the 2023 NFL preseason. We break down how to watch the matchup.

By Derek Hryn
Stetson Bennett #13 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass the ball during the second quarter of the preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC 7 in Los Angeles and KTVD My20 in Denver. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Rams roster and the Broncos roster.

The Rams lost 34-17 to the Las Vegas Raiders in their second preseason game on August 19. Stetson Bennett went 15-of-24 for 142 yards with a touchdown and a pick-six. The Rams' offense struggled to find consistency with most starters sitting out. Defensively, LB Jacob Hummel did return an interception for a TD. But overall, it was another tune-up performance as the Rams got extended looks at roster hopefuls with the regular season approaching.

The Broncos are a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -238 on the moneyline. The Rams are a +195 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Rams vs. Broncos

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26
Start time: 9 p.m. ET
Rams local broadcast: ABC 7
Broncos local broadcast: KTVD My20
TV channel: NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

