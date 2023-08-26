Rams vs. Broncos: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC 7 in Los Angeles and KTVD My20 in Denver. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Rams roster and the Broncos roster.

The Rams lost 34-17 to the Las Vegas Raiders in their second preseason game on August 19. Stetson Bennett went 15-of-24 for 142 yards with a touchdown and a pick-six. The Rams' offense struggled to find consistency with most starters sitting out. Defensively, LB Jacob Hummel did return an interception for a TD. But overall, it was another tune-up performance as the Rams got extended looks at roster hopefuls with the regular season approaching.

The Broncos are a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -238 on the moneyline. The Rams are a +195 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Rams vs. Broncos

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Rams local broadcast: ABC 7

Broncos local broadcast: KTVD My20

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.