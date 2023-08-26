Jets vs. Giants: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The New York Giants and New York Jets meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and the game will air on WNBC4 in New York City and WCBS 2 (New York). NFL Network will also cover the action. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Giants roster and the Jets roster.

The Giants narrowly escaped with a 21-19 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. They improved to 1-1, as Daniel Jones started and finished the affair with a 8-of-9 passing mark for 69 yards and a touchdown to TE Daniel Bellinger. Jones also connected well with new TE Darren Waller. After not playing in Week 1, it was encouraging to get a sneak peek of what the Giants’ QB1 has in store for 2023. Jones is likely done until the regular season, but an impressive outing nonetheless. Backup Tyrod Taylor added a 33-yard TD to elated rookie WR Jalin Hyatt. The Giants rested RB Saquon Barkley again as they protect key starters. With the final preseason game ahead, New York’s young stars like Hyatt and Eric Gray are clawing for starting roles.

As for the Jets, who sit at 1-2 this preseason, they will conclude their slate of games against their cross-town rival. Zach Wilson leads the Jets in passing thus far. He’s completed 26-of-38 passes for 258 yards and one touchdown. He will get one more piece of action before Aaron Rodgers steps into the starting role for the regular season.

The Jets are a 6-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -245 on the moneyline. The Giants are a +200 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Giants vs. Jets

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Start time: 6 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: WNBC4

Jets local broadcast: WCBS 2 (New York)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.