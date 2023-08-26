Browns vs. Chiefs: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 1:oo p.m. ET and the game will air on NFL Network for the national audience. It will also air locally on News 5 ABC in Cleveland, and KSHB 41 (NBC) in Philadelphia. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Browns roster and the Chiefs roster.

The Browns are 1-1-1 this preseason and are coming off an 18-18 tie against the Eagles. The Browns hooked up their roster this week when they traded quarterback Josh Dobbs to the Eagles, meaning that quarterbacks Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Kellen Mond will be the backups behind Deshaun Watson.

The Chiefs are 1-1 this preseason and are coming off a 38-10 win over the Cardinals. Patrick Mahomes went 10-for-15 for 105 yards and a touchdown in limited action in his last preseason game, which means the Chiefs should go with some combination of Shane Buechele, Blaine Gabbert and Chris Oladokun at quarterback against the Browns.

The Browns are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -180 on the moneyline. The Chiefs are a +150 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 41.5 with the under juiced to -108.

Browns vs. Chiefs

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Start time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Browns local broadcast: News 5 ABC

Chiefs local broadcast: KSHB 41 (NBC)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.