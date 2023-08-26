How to watch Saturday, August 26 NFL Network schedule on TV, via live stream

The NFL is wrapping up the preseason this weekend, and Saturday brings the last three NFL Network games of the schedule. The Chiefs host the Browns at 1 p.m. ET, the Giants host the Jets at 6 p.m., and the Broncos host the Rams at 9 p.m. All three games will also air on local television.

We’ll see some number of starters for all six teams, but these three games will be more about wrapping up position competitions. The Chiefs are looking to finalize their backup quarterback while the Browns are uncertain at the kicker position. The Jets will be seeing Aaron Rodgers debut, while the Giants are looking to stay healthy and sort through their UDFAs to see who can secure a roster spot. And finally, the Rams will look for more from Stetson Bennett while the Broncos will show a lot of Marvin Mims, Jr.

Here’s the full NFL Network schedule for this final Saturday of the preseason.

Browns vs. Chiefs

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Browns TV: KTVD My20

Chiefs TV: NBC 41

Moneyline odds: Browns -180, Chiefs +150

Jets vs. Giants

Kickoff Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Jets TV: WCBS

Giants TV: WNBC4 NY

Moneyline odds: Jets -245, Giants +200

Rams vs. Broncos

Kickoff Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Rams TV: ABC 7

Broncos TV: KTVD My20

Moneyline odds: Broncos -238, Rams +196

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.