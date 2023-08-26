 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Saturday, August 26 NFL Network schedule on TV, via live stream

NFL Network is broadcasting XXX games for out-of-market viewers on Saturday, August 26. We break down how to watch.

By David Fucillo
A detail view of the NFL Crest logo is seen on a NFL Network microphone during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 2, 2022, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL is wrapping up the preseason this weekend, and Saturday brings the last three NFL Network games of the schedule. The Chiefs host the Browns at 1 p.m. ET, the Giants host the Jets at 6 p.m., and the Broncos host the Rams at 9 p.m. All three games will also air on local television.

We’ll see some number of starters for all six teams, but these three games will be more about wrapping up position competitions. The Chiefs are looking to finalize their backup quarterback while the Browns are uncertain at the kicker position. The Jets will be seeing Aaron Rodgers debut, while the Giants are looking to stay healthy and sort through their UDFAs to see who can secure a roster spot. And finally, the Rams will look for more from Stetson Bennett while the Broncos will show a lot of Marvin Mims, Jr.

Here’s the full NFL Network schedule for this final Saturday of the preseason.

Browns vs. Chiefs

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Browns TV: KTVD My20
Chiefs TV: NBC 41
Moneyline odds: Browns -180, Chiefs +150

Jets vs. Giants

Kickoff Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Jets TV: WCBS
Giants TV: WNBC4 NY
Moneyline odds: Jets -245, Giants +200

Rams vs. Broncos

Kickoff Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
Rams TV: ABC 7
Broncos TV: KTVD My20
Moneyline odds: Broncos -238, Rams +196

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.

