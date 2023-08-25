Report: 49ers trade Trey Lance to Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick in 2024, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Speculation over a potential trade flared up earlier in the week after Brock Purdy was named the starting quarterback and Sam Darnold was named the backup over Lance. Now the quarterback will head to an NFC rival, where he will be a backup to Dak Prescott.

San Francisco famously traded a huge package to select Lance with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, sending out three first-round picks and a third-rounder to take the QB out of North Dakota State (one of those picks turned into Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons). Lance spent his rookie season in 2021 sitting behind veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, appearing in six games and starting in two with Jimmy G hurt.

Tabbed as the franchise quarterback of the future, he would enter the 2022 season as the starter but suffered a season-ending ankle injury early in Week 2. Garoppolo once again stepped in as the Niners starter but once he went down with an injury late in the year, the rookie Purdy stepped in to fill the gap. The Mr. Irrelevant of the 2022 NFL Draft surprisingly impressed throughout the final month of the season and even led the Niners back to the NFC Championship Game. The offseason was filled with speculation over whether head coach Kyle Shanahan would stick with Mr. Irrelevant or go back to the former No. 3 overall pick and shortly into training camp, it became crystal clear that Purdy would be the guy in San Francisco moving forward.

Now in Dallas, Lance has the opportunity to be a viable backup on another NFC contender and potentially up his value for another franchise to make him their starter.