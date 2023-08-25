Chargers vs. 49ers: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) will head up the coast to take on the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) as both teams wrap up their preseason campaign on Friday. The Chargers are coming off a 22-17 loss to the Saints while the 49ers edged out the Broncos 21-20 in their latest game. Kickoff for this preseason finale is set for 10 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, with a broadcast available on the NFL Network.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers picked up their first loss of the preseason last week against the Saints as backup QB Easton Stick played the entire game. He completed 21-of-41 passes for 233 yards and two interceptions, adding two rushing touchdowns from seven carries totaling 63 yards. Stick was the only Chargers player to find the end zone, leading the team in carries and rushing yards along the way.

Which Chargers will play, expected inactives

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers logged a narrow win over the Broncos last week as all three quarterbacks saw time on the field. QB1 Brock Purdy saw a little bit of action, going 4-for-5 for 65 yards. Third-string Trey Lance turned in the biggest performance, completing 12-of-18 passes for 173 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against the Broncos. Sam Darnold, who was officially named Purdy’s backup over Lance, threw 11-of-14 for 109 yards, a touchdown, and an interception of his own as well.

Which 49ers will play, expected inactives

#49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says the plan is to have starters play in the third preseason game. — Lindsey Pallares (@lindseylares) August 20, 2023

Kicker Jake Moody won’t play due to injury. Zane Gonzalez will be the kicker for this game.