Lions vs. Panthers: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Detroit Lions (1-1) will face off against the Carolina Panthers (0-2) on Friday evening in what will be their final preseason game. The Lions are coming off a 25-7 loss to the Jaguars while the Panthers lost their last game 21-19 to the Giants. Kickoff for this preseason finale is set for 8 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Detroit Lions

After taking down the Giants 21-16 in their opener, the Lions were comprehensively outplayed by the Jaguars in their second game resulting in a big 25-7 loss. Head coach Dan Campbell has opted not to play his starters so far in preseason, leaving the quarterback duties to Nate Sudfeld and Teddy Bridgewater. Sudfeld completed 9-of-18 last week for 80 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, while Bridgewater threw 5-for-11 for 34 yards.

Which Lions will play, expected inactives

Campbell has stated the plan is to keep the starters out of the preseason finale, so expect to see the QB duties split between Sudfeld and Bridgewater again. “I want to see how today and tomorrow goes, but I think it’s going to look very much like the first two games,” said Campbell of the finale.

Carolina Panthers

After losing their preseason opener to the Jets 27-0, the Panthers put in a better performance against the Giants as they narrowly lost 21-19, despite scoring 16 unanswered points in the second half. Third-string QB Matt Corral saw the majority of action, completing 9-of-13 for 71 yards, though Jake Luton found the end zone once from 2-of-7 for 41 yards. Raheem Blackshear scored the only rushing touchdown, as he led the way for the backfield with eight carries and 31 yards on the day.

Which Panthers will play, expected inactives

No. 1 overall draft pick Bryce Young will get the starting nod for the Panthers against the Lions, as well as more of the regular starts on offense according to Panthers head coach Frank Reich.