Lions vs. Panthers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Lions roster and the Panthers roster.

The Lions struggled in Week 2 of the preseason. They lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 25-7 and showed poorly on offense. The Panthers took a step forward in their 21-19 loss to the Giants in Week 2. Bryce Young and Matt Corral showed some improvements.

The Panthers are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -205 on the moneyline. The Lions are a +170 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.

Lions vs. Panthers

Date: Friday, August 25

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS Live TV, Paramount+, Paramount+ app on iOS and Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream it from the CBS website if you have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access CBS for a live stream, you can also watch CBS on Paramount+ or get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.