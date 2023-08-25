Chargers vs. 49ers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Los Angeles Chargers and San Francisco 49ers meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on KCBS-TV CBS in Los Angeles and KPIX-TV CBS in San Francisco. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Chargers roster and the 49ers roster.

Both teams are 1-1 after their first two preseason games, with the Chargers losing to the Saints 22-17 followed by a 34-17 win over the Rams. The 49ers dropped their first game to the Raiders 34-7, but eked out a 21-20 win in their second matchup against the Broncos. The Chargers played backup QB Easton Stick for the entirety of the last game as he cemented himself at QB2, though QB3 Max Duggan might see some significant time in their final preseason game. For the 49ers, you can expect Brock Purdy on the field for at least some of the time as the QB1 moves through his injury recovery.

The 49ers are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -340 on the moneyline. The Chargers are a +270 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5 with the both the over and under equal at -110.

Chargers vs. 49ers

Date: Friday, August 25

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Chargers local broadcast: KCBS-TV CBS

49ers local broadcast: KPIX-TV CBS

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.