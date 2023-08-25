Patriots vs. Titans: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on WBZ-TV CBS in New England and WKRN-TV ABC in Tennessee. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Patriots roster and the Titans roster.

Both teams have gone 1-1 through their first two games and will be looking to end the preseason on a good note. Mac Jones played the first quarter in the win over the Packers last week, but the game came to an abrupt end as rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden was carried off the field and taken to the hospital after he suffered a scary injury.

The Titans played second-year QB Malik Willis for the entirety of their last game against the Vikings, resting rookie Will Levis, who picked up an injury during practice. Expect QB1 Ryan Tannehill to play at least a little bit against the Patriots, but you likely won’t see regular starts like DeAndre Hopkins or Derrick Henry for longer than a snap or two, if they even see the field at all at Nissan Stadium.

The Patriots are a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Titans are a +114 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5 with the over-juiced to -112.

Patriots vs. Titans

Date: Friday, August 25

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Patriots local broadcast: WBZ-TV CBS

Titans local broadcast: WKRN-TV ABC

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.