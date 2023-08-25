How to watch Friday, August 25 NFL Network schedule on TV, via live stream

NFL preseason is just about ready to wrap up with the third and final week of games being played this weekend before the regular season starts in September. The NFL Network will carry two of the three games being played on Friday, so let’s look ahead at both matchups with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

First up, the New England Patriots will face off against the Tennessee Titans in their final game of preseason play as the Titans will play host. Both teams are 1-1 through their preseason games so far, with the Patriots losing to the Texans and following up with a win over the Packers. The Titans dropped their first game to the Bears but won their second over the Vikings last Saturday. New England rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffered a scary injury that led to him being carted off the field and hospitalized, though he has since been released.

The night wraps up with the Los Angeles Chargers heading to San Francisco to take on the 49ers. Both of these teams are 1-1 through their first two preseason games as well. The Chargers don’t look to be playing any starters, so keep an eye out for backups and younger guys to be seeing plenty of time on the field. The 49ers will obviously have Brock Purdy as their QB1 throughout the regular season, but Sam Darnold and Trey Lance will be battling it out to see who claims the QB2 spot.

Patriots vs. Titans

Kickoff Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Patriots TV: WBZ-TV CBS

Titans TV: WKRN-TV ABC

Moneyline odds: Patriots -135, Titans +114

Chargers vs. 49ers

Kickoff Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Chargers TV: KCBS-TV CBS

49ers TV: KPIX-TV CBS

Moneyline odds: Chargers +270, 49ers -340

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.