Report: Browns are trading QB Josh Dobbs to the Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are acquiring Josh Dobbs from the Cleveland Browns along with a 2024 seventh-round pick for a 2024 fifth-round pick, per Tom Pelissero. This trade is notable as Arizona has yet to name a Week 1 starting quarterback, with Kyler Murray expected to be sidelined with an injury. Dobbs will join the QB battle between veteran Colt McCoy and rookie Clayton Tune.

Cleveland had reportedly released Kellen Mond and listed Dobbs as the QB2 on Thursday. Now, he will have a chance to be the interim QB1 for the Cardinals. Dobbs was a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Before landing with Cleveland this offseason, he bounced between the active roster and practice squads for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, and Tennessee Titans.

Dobbs has played in eight career games during the regular season. He’s completed 50 of his 85 attempts for 456 yards, with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He has scrambling ability but only has 75 yards and 14 career carries. Arizona offensive coordinator Drew Petzing is familiar with Dobbs, and the quarterback is expected to have a good chance at starting Week 1 against the Washington Commanders if he can pick up the system quickly.