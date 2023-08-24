Rams WR Cooper Kupp says he is on track to play Week 1 vs. Seahawks

On Thursday, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said he is on track to play in the team’s Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Kupp missed the end of the 2022 campaign with an ankle injury and has been dealing with a hamstring injury through training camp.

Los Angeles desperately needs its WR1 healthy if they hope to avoid a season like last year. The Rams won Super Bowl LVI but instantly fell into the infamous Super Bowl slump by finishing with a measly 5-12 record last year. Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will look to show he has something left in the tank as the team tries to hang with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

The 30-year-old Kupp is heading into his seventh career season. He was dominant in 2021, playing in 17 games and bringing in 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp couldn’t recapture that success last year in only nine games. He finished with 812 yards and six touchdowns on 75 receptions.