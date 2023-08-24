Report: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dealing with hamstring injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is dealing with an apparent hamstring injury, per Adam Schefter. Trainers carted off Jeudy during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. He will undergo further testing.

Jeudy is expected to have a big role in the Denver offense this season. After a down year last year, the Broncos have a new head coach in Sean Payton, who they are counting on to right the ship. Losing Jeudy for any amount of time would slow that process down. While he is sidelined with his injury, Denver will look to Courtland Sutton, rookie Marvin Mims Jr. and tight ends Adam Trautman and Greg Dulcich to be quarterback Russell Wilson’s top targets in the passing game.

After being drafted with the 15th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Jeudy is heading into his fourth career season. Denver has already picked up his fifth-year option, so the wide receiver is under contract through the 2024 season. He has played in 41 career games and has brought in 157 of his 269 targets for 2,295 yards and nine touchdowns. Jeudy has struggled to stay on the field, but hopefully can avoid a big injury with his hamstring and can get back to being Denver’s WR1.