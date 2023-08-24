Colts vs. Eagles: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1) in their final game of the preseason before the regular season gets underway in September. The Colts are coming off a 24-17 win over the Bears while the Eagles ended their last game in an 18-18 tie with the Browns. Thursday’s kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Indianapolis Colts

After dropping their first game, the Colts bounced back with a 24-17 win over the Bears last week as both Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger got some time at quarterback. Minshew completed 13-of-15 attempts for 107 yards and a touchdown while Ehlinger threw 9-for-14 for 124 yards on the day, adding a rushing touchdown as well.

Which Colts will play, expected inactives

Nate Atkins of the Indy Star confirmed QB Anthony Richardson will start against the Eagles, while the rest of the starters will be decided on a case-by-case basis according to head coach Shane Steichen.

Anthony Richardson will start Thursday’s preseason finale against the Eagles, per Shane Steichen.



The other starters will be a case-by-case decision. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) August 22, 2023

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles logged a tie against the Browns in their second preseason game, finishing with a score of 18-18 at the final whistle. Backup QBs Tanner McKee and Marcus Mariota both saw penty of time on the field, as McKee led the way throwing 10-for-18 for 147 yards and a touchdown. Mariota completed 9-of-17 attempts for 86 yards and threw one interception.

Which Eagles will play, expected inactives

