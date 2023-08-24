Steelers vs. Falcons: Who will see playing time in Week 3 preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) will take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-0-1) in their final game of the preseason before the regular season gets started in September. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a broadcast available on the NFL Network. You can also watch it on local channels KDKA-TV (CBS) in Pittsburgh, and WAGA-TV (Fox) in Atlanta.

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers secured a 27-15 win over the Bills last week as they played the majority of their offensive starters, including Kenny Pickett who looked solid throughout his time on the field. He completed 3-of-4 passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, while backup Mitch Trubisky had the most attempts, going 10-for-13 for 78 yards and a touchdown himself. Mason Rudolph didn’t find the end zone but completed 5-of-7 for 52 yards on the day.

Which Steelers will play, expected inactives

Coach Mike Tomlin has stated that most of the healthy starters will be taking the field against the Falcons, though he didn’t say specifically which personnel will be available and which will be inactive for the preseason finale.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons ended their second preseason game in a 13-13 tie with the Bengals as backup QB Taylor Heinicke saw the majority of snaps under center. Heinicke threw 13-of-21 for 162 yards, but didn’t find the end zone on the day. QB1 Desmond Ridder threw 7-of-9 for 80 yards and an interception, while Logan Woodside saw some time and threw 4-of-6 for 58 yards. Rookie RB Carlos Washington scored the Falcons’ lone touchdown, adding 15 yards with five carries.

Which Falcons will play, expected inactives

TBD