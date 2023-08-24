How to watch Colts vs. Eagles on Amazon Prime Video in Week 3 of the preseason

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles meet up in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL preseason at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Colts roster and the Eagles roster.

The Colts rebounded in Week 2 of the preseason as they took down the Bears 24-17 following their 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The Eagles tied the Cleveland Browns which was a bit lucky with Cade York missing multiple field goals with a chance to win the game for the Browns.

The Colts are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -205 on the moneyline. The Eagles are a +170 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38 with the over at -112.

Colts vs. Eagles

Date: Thursday, August 24

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren't around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App.