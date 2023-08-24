Steelers vs. Falcons: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 3 preseason game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons meet up in Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS 2 in Pittsburgh and WAGA Channel 5 in Atlanta. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching checking out the Steelers roster and the Falcons roster.

The Steelers looked great in their Week 2 preseason matchup. They played the majority of their starters on offense and Kenny Pickett looked as good as we have seen him in the NFL. The Falcons tied the Bengals which isn't fun, but better than a loss. Younghoe Koo made a 45-yard field goal as time expired to tie the game. QB Desmond Ridder looked good in his season debut as well.

The Steelers are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is installed at 38 with the under at -112.

Steelers vs. Falcons

Date: Thursday, August 24

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

PIT local broadcast: CBS 2

ATL local broadcast: FOX 5

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.