Jets WR Corey Davis retires from the NFL

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis is retiring from the NFL. The 28-year-old announced the surprise decision on his Instagram on Wednesday. He had been away from the team, and it was called a personal matter. His salary was not guaranteed this season, so New York will clear $10 million in cap space.

Corey Davis’ announcement on IG that he’s retiring: pic.twitter.com/lG2KJdRP8G — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 23, 2023

Davis played six years in the NFL. He was drafted with the Tennessee Titans’ fifth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Davis played out his rookie contract, seeing career highs in yards (984) and touchdowns (five). He used this production to ink a deal with the New York Jets in free agency. Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal ahead of the 2021 season.

Davis played in 22 games for the Jets. He brought in 66 of his 123 targets for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns. With his retirement, new quarterback Aaron Rodgers will look to rely on Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr. and Randall Cobb as his main pass-catchers.