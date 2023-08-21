Report: Josh Jacobs expected to report for Raiders’ regular season opener

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is expected to report just in time for their regular season opener, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Jacobs has been holding out of Raiders training camp over a contract dispute and has not participated in any of the team’s offseason programs. The Raiders will open the season at the Denver Broncos on September 10.

Entering the final year of his contract, Jacobs is seeking a long-term deal with the organization. Instead, the team opted to place him on a franchise tag worth $10.1 million. The two sides had until the July 17 franchise tag deadline to come to an agreement to a long-term contract, but failed to do so. Jacobs then opted to hold out of training camp with many speculating that he would sit out of regular season contests. Now reportedly returning for the opener, he would have to sign either the franchise tag tender he was offered back in March, or come to an agreement on a modified one-year deal with the Raiders.

Jacobs is fresh off a career year in 2022 where he led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. He would resume his role as RB1 in Vegas with Zamir White serving as his backup.