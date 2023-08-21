Ravens vs. Commanders: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens will travel down the road to take on their local rival in the Washington Commanders. We saw them practice with each other for a few days and things got feisty. This is a big game for the Ravens as they come into it with 24 straight preseason wins with their last loss coming in 2015. Kick off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from FedEx Field and will air on ESPN.

Baltimore Ravens

In their first preseason game, the Ravens won a nail biter against the Philadelphia Eagles. They won 20-19 and didn't have many starters available. Tyler Huntley played a good portion of the third quarter, but Anthony Brown finished the game. The Ravens defense was able to come up with a big stop on the two point conversion following the pick six Anthony Brown threw in the 4th quarter. While it wasn’t pretty, the Ravens were still able to come out on top and continue their win streak.

Which Ravens will play, expected inactives

John Harbaugh keeps things tight to his chest when talking about actives and inactives in the preseason. I wouldn't expect to see Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Odell Beckham, and the clear Ravens starters. Since J.K. Dobbins suffered the knee injury a few years ago, Harbaugh has been tentative with who he has played in these games. Harbaugh said that Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown would both play a half.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders won a tight matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Their No. 1’s and 2’s got them off to a good start as they led by 12 at halftime. The wheels fell apart a bit in the second half as the Browns outscored Washington 13-3. Sam Howell looked great in the few series he played in. Chris Rodriguez also impressed a bit out of the backfield. Jahan Dotson had two catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. That's a name to watch for in fantasy football this season.

Which Commanders will play, expected inactives

Ron Rivera wants to get as much work for his quarterback in Sam Howell as he can, per reports. But they don’t want to completely risk it with their offensive line being banged up. I would expect to see the majority of Commanders starters through the first few series’. Guys like Logan Thomas, Chase Young and Jon Allen will probably be out.