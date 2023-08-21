Ravens vs. Commanders: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at FedEx Field in Landover. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Ravens roster and the Commanders roster.

With Lamar Jackson on the sidelines, Tyler Huntley increased his grip on the backup quarterback job with a solid performance that included 88 passing yards on two offensive drives. Huntley’s mobility gives the Ravens an added jolt of athleticism, and he’ll look to solidify his role as Jackson’s backup after holding the same position over the last two seasons.

It wasn’t a spectacular start for quarterback Sam Howell, but the second-year signal caller was solid in his preseason debut for the Commanders. He went 9-for-12 for 77 yards and used his leg on a few occasions to extend the play and pick up some extra yardage. Howell capped off his final drive with a 26-yard pass to Jahan Dotson, which bodes well for the chemistry moving forward.

The Ravens are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -155 on the moneyline. The Commanders are a +130 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Ravens vs. Commanders

Date: Monday, Aug. 21

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.