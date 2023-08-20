Saints vs. Chargers: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers are set to play in preseason action Sunday evening despite the threat of Hurricane Hilary. Here’s a look at what to expect when this contest gets going at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network, including who will see playing time.

New Orleans

The Saints won their preseason opener 26-24 over the Chiefs, and every key offensive player saw some action. Derek Carr was out after leading the team on a touchdown drive to open the game, ceding the quarterback snaps to Jameis Winston and Jake Haener. Michael Thomas and Chris Olave also bounced after the first series. Jamaal Williams got most of the running back work, although Alvin Kamara did see some touches. A.T. Perry was the top receiver for New Orleans.

Which Saints will play, expected inactives

We can expect the likes of Haener, Perry and Kendre Miller to have more involvement than the starters again. Carr could see one or two series with Olave and Thomas, but there’s been no official word yet on who will suit up.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers got a 34-17 win over the Rams, with none of the major offensive stars suiting up. Easton Stick and Max Duggan took most of the quarterback reps, with Joshua Kelley getting some touches out of the backfield. Rookie Quentin Johnston saw six targets in the win.

Which Chargers will play, expected inactives

The big question is how much playing time the likes of Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Mike Williams will see in the preseason. There’s no official word yet, but it’s possible these guys all get a series before calling it a night. Look for more of Stick, Kelley and Johnston in Week 2, especially if the presumed Week 1 starters continue to sit out.