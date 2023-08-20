Saints vs. Chargers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. ET and the game will air on the NFL Network. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Saints roster and the Chargers roster.

Saints fans were treated to the return of Michael Thomas and Jimmy Graham in Week 1, and they also got a glimpse of new quarterback Derek Carr in his debut. Carr looked at ease in controlling the offense, completing 6-of-8 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 26-24 win. The second-team offense looked just as efficient, highlighted by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to rookie wide receiver A.T. Perry.

It appears that Brandon Staley will sit his starters throughout the preseason, so Chargers fans will only get an inkling of the team’s offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Backup quarterback Easton Stick looked calm with his reps and rookie receiver Quentin Johnston flashed his athleticism with a nice over-the-shoulder pass that he was unable to haul in. The run game will be key watch throughout the offseason as backups Joshua Kelley and Isaiah Spiller take the majority of snaps.

The Saints are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -170 on the moneyline. The Chargers are a +142 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5 with the over/under juiced to -110.

Saints vs. Chargers

Date: Sunday, Aug. 20

Start time: 7:05 p.m. ET

Saints local broadcast: WVUE-FOX 8

Chargers local broadcast: CBS 2

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.