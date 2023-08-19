Steelers RB Jaylen Warren rips off 62-yard TD run in Saturday’s preseason game vs. Bills [VIDEO]

The Pittsburgh Steelers are home at Acrisure Stadium, taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the NFL preseason on Saturday night. The main focus of the Steelers in the offseason has been working to open up their offense, and last week they scored on their opening drive. This week, after a reception by Allen Robinson, backup running back Jaylen Warren ripped off a 62-yard score.

Warren cuts to the outside, gets a key block from wide receiver Diontae Johnson and outruns the Buffalo secondary for the touchdown. He is doing a much better job of showing his talent this week than last. Warren only had three carries for 13 yards and couldn’t bring in his lone target.

Warren is playing in his second season for the Steelers after going undrafted in 2022. He played in 16 games as a rookie and tallied 379 yards and a touchdown on 77 carries. Warren added 214 more yards on 28 receptions through the air. He is expected to play behind Najee Harris, but a few more big plays like the touchdown score and it could be a split backfield this season for Pittsburgh.