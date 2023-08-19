NFL monitoring the status of Saints-Chargers preseason game due to Hurricane Hilary

The New Orleans Saints are scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The game is currently supposed to kick off at 7:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 20 and air on NFL Network from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The presence of Hurricane Hilary off the Pacific coast has the game in question. At the time of this writing, there are no plans to cancel or postpone the game, but the NFL monitors the storm’s progression.

Canceling or rescheduling a regular season game is one thing, but there won’t be much love lost if a preseason game gets canceled. Sure, fans that would have been in attendance would be upset, but without weekly cut-down days for NFL preseason rosters, losing an evaluation game wouldn’t hit as hard.

New Orleans opened up the preseason with a 26-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. They will face the Houston Texans next week in their final preseason game. Los Angeles also won last week, but it was against the cross-town rival Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers will wrap up the preseason by taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25.