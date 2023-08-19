Cowboys vs. Seahawks: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network, and will air locally on KTVT 11 (Dallas) and KING 5 NBC (Seattle).

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys were defeated 28-23 by the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game on August 12. The Cowboys rested most of their starters, but saw a lot of promise in a few players on the depth chart. While it was mostly Deuce Vaughn who stole the show — totaling eight carries for 50 yards and one touchdown — backup QB Will Grier was stellar leading the passing game with 22 completions on 31 attempts for 199 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Which Cowboys will play, expected inactives

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks ran away with a 24-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the preseason. Backup QB Drew Lock showcased a different level of passing prowess that we haven’t seen from him yet in his tenure in Seattle. He led the offense, going 17-of-24 for 191 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Despite six different running backs seeing carries in this one, Seattle did an adequate job getting its receivers involved. Jake Bobo led with three catches for 55 yards and one TD, while rookie first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba was able to haul in three passes for 25 yards.

Which Seahawks will play, expected inactives

