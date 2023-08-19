Raiders vs. Rams: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders travel for a clash with the Los Angeles Rams for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason on August 19. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. The game will air locally on

The Raiders pummeled the San Francisco 49ers 34-7 in their preseason opener last week, giving head coach Josh McDaniels plenty to build on moving forward.

Rookie Aidan O’Connell was the major highlight of the blowout — recording 15 completions on 18 pass attempts for 141 yards and one touchdown to Keelan Cole Sr. in his first game action. The fourth-round draft pick in 2023 led three scoring drives, displaying accuracy and command of the offense. It was an impressive debut as O’Connell appears locked in as Jimmy Garoppolo’s clear backup.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams had their fair share of positive takeaways from Week 1, despite falling 34-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers in a hometown duel.

Rookie QB Stetson Bennett looked to be up to the task of undertaking backup duties behind Matthew Stafford. The national champion Georgia Bulldog posted 17 completions on 29 attempts for 191 yards and one touchdown.

The Rams look like they have some work to do defensively, as well. They allowed 214 rushing yards and two touchdowns, as the Chargers’ backfield made it an easy night for Justin Herbert’s backup QBs Easton Stick and former TCU rookie Max Duggan.

