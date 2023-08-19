Broncos vs. 49ers: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Denver Broncos meet up with the San Francisco 49ers for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason on August 19. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The game will air locally on

The Broncos played admirably in their first preseason appearance of 2023 last week, but ultimately came up short in the 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Russell Wilson stepped in as the starter and completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards and zero interceptions. He even hit his No. 1 wideout Jerry Jeudy for an early touchdown. It was an encouraging stat line given Wilson’s rough 2022 campaign. It’s possible that new head coach Sean Payton’s presence is having a positive effect on Wilson and the offense, at least so far. It’ll be interesting if Wilson appears against the Niners in a chance to build off his Week 1 outing. Nevertheless, Payton’s play calling is sparking something fresh in Denver.

San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers had to overcome quite the obstacle, after their Week 1 blowout loss to the Denver Broncos.

The Niners sat most of their starters, but Trey Lance and Sam Darnold both struggled to put points on the board against the Las Vegas defense. Lance threw the team’s only touchdown in the first half and finished 10-of-15 for 112 yards. Darnold finished 5-of-8 for 84, so this QB battle is still too close to call. It’ll require another appearance in the next two games to determine who the true QB2 is on the depth chart behind Brock Purdy.

