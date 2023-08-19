Chiefs vs. Cardinals: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason on August 19. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ. The game will air locally on KSHB 41 (Kansas City) and KPNX 12 (Arizona).

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs had an interesting opening week of the NFL preseason. Despite a 26-24 loss to the New Orleans Saints, they had a fair share of positives in the performance.

Patrick Mahomes played just five snaps but went a perfect 2-of-2 passing, which is not atypical for the reigning MVP. The encouraging play from Mahomes’ backups on the depth chart was among the key takeaways. Shane Buechele got plenty of reps for KC and led in passing. Buechele impressed by throwing for 155 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring efforts to Justyn Ross and Kekoa Crawford. His performance helped the Chiefs grab a 21-17 fourth-quarter lead. Blaine Gabbert also threw a TD pass to Richie James in his limited second-quarter action.

Which Chiefs will play, expected inactives

TBD

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals edged the Denver Broncos 18-17 in Week 1 of the preseason. Rookie QB Clayton Tune led the Cardinals' offense with 13 completions for 135 yards and a touchdown. The fifth-round pick displayed poised play that could make him Arizona’s primary quarterback until Kyler Murray is healthy. That said, veteran David Blough’s game-winning TD to Brian Cobbs can’t go unnoticed. Colt McCoy is also in the mix after finishing 4-of-4 passing.

Which Cardinals will play, expected inactives

TBD.