Titans vs. Vikings: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Tennessee Titans travel to the currently thawed confines of U.S. Bank Stadium for a Week 2 preseason matchup with the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday. The game should provide another opportunity for Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and his staff to evaluate young quarterbacks Malik Willis and Will Levis while the Vikings continue to finetune their team as they defend their NFC North crown.

The tilt kicks off at 8 p.m. ET and will air on WKRN News 2 in Nashville as well as FOX 9 in Minneapolis.

Tennessee Titans

Though the Titans offense returns Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry from the past few seasons, much of the unit has changed around them. The offensive line will feature multiple new starters and the receiving corps added veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins in July. None of those players took part in their 23-17 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears last week, clearing the path for the aforementioned young QBs to battle for the backup job while a cavalcade of pass catchers attempted to carve out reserve roles.

Who Titans will play, expected inactives

TBD

Minnesota Vikings

Like Tennessee, the Vikings held out most of their key players from last week’s 24-13 preseason defeat to the Seattle Seahawks. The main exceptions, first-round rookie Jordan Addison and possible No. 2 running back Ty Chandler saw action primarily due to their inexperience. It remains unclear much how much playing time the starters will receive, if any. Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell comes from a coaching tree that tends to take a cautious approach to the preseason.

Who Vikings will play, expected inactives

TBD