Patriots vs. Packers: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The New England Patriots will travel to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. New England struggled in their opener as they lost to the Houston Texans 20-9, but the Green Bay Packers defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 36-19. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field and will air on WBC 4 in Boston, WTMJ in Milwaukee, and WGBA in Green Bay.

New England Patriots

It was a strong start in the opener for the Patriots, but they fell apart in the second half. Bailey Zappe played well as he was 12-14 for 79 yards. Malik Cunningham showed well also as he was 3-4 for 19 yards and also had five rushes for 34 yards and a touchdown. First-round pick Christian Gonzalez also showed well as he had three tackles and a forced fumble through four drives.

Which Patriots will play, expected inactives

TBD

Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love looked solid for the Packers through the first few drives. He went 7-10 or 46 yards and a touchdown. He has the chance to shock some people this season. The NFC North is a bit down this season and up for grabs. If Love can play like what they thought when drafting him, they'll be a true contender. Emanuel Wilson turned some heads in the preseason opener as he had six carries for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Behind Love, Sean Clifford played the majority of the game as he was 20-26 for 208 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

Which Packers will play, expected inactives

TBD