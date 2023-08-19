Bucs vs. Jets: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will travel North to take on the New York Jets in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The Buccaneers lost their opening matchup to the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17, while the Jets come in at 1-1 beating the Carolina Panthers 27-0 last week, but losing the Hall of Fame Game 21-16 to the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium and will air on WFLA 8 in Tampa and WCBS 2 in New York.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It will be a different season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they don't have Tom Brady at the helm anymore. Instead, it will be Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask. Mayfield looked sharp in the preseason opener going 8-9 and throwing for 63 yards with a touchdown. Trask was 6-10 for 99 yards and an interception. Aside from the quarterback battle, Trey Palmer is a name to watch for. He fell further than many expected in the NFL Draft and looked good in his pro debut catching four passes for 33 yards and a touchdown.

New York Jets

The Jets haven't had many starters play so far and injuries have played a decent role in that. Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson were banged up but will be fine for Week 1 of the regular season. Zach Wilson has shown some promise at quarterback over the past few games. He went 14-20 for 123 yards and a touchdown. The Jets trading for Aaron Rodgers may have been the best thing that could've happened to him. Another name to watch for is Israel Abanikanda. He had 12 carries for 56 yards and will make a push to be a featured back in this offense. It’s unknown how Breece Hall will look after returning from injury.

