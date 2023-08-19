Bears vs. Colts: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Chicago Bears are set to travel to take on the Indianapolis Colts in week 2 of the NFL preseason. The Bears won their opener against the Tennessee Titans 23-17, while the Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills 23-19. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET from Lucas Oil Stadium and will air on NFL Network.

Chicago Bears

The Bears offense was exciting early on in their first game which was new for Bears fans of recent years. Justin Fields started was 3-3 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Both touchdowns were short passes that resulted in long touchdowns. This is the first time in Fields career that he's had this good of receiving options. DJ Moore had one catching for 62 yards and a touchdown. He is the WR1 in Chicago and exactly what they needed for their team. Pairing him with Chase Claypool and Darnell Mooney gives them the best wide receiver core they have had in a long time.

Which Bears will play, expected inactives

TBD

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson was who everybody wanted to watch and his day started off bad as he threw an interception on the first drive of the game. But he bounced back and followed with some good throws the next few drives. The battle for QB2 is a tight one as Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger both played well. Minshew went 6-6 throwing for 72 yards, while Ehlinger was 8-9 throwing for 72 yards as well. Minshew likely leads the QB2 battle handily, but Ehlinger could make a run if he continues to play well.

Which Colts will play, expected inactives

TBD