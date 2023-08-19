Bills vs. Steelers: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Buffalo Bills will travel down to face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Both of these teams come in at 1-0 as the Bills took down the Indianapolis Colts 23-19 and the Steelers beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-17. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and will air on WIVB 4 (CBS) in Buffalo and CBS 2 in Pittsburgh.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo didn't play any starters at the quarterback or wide receiver position. But there is an open battle for QB2 in Buffalo and Matt Barkley has the lead through the first preseason game. He went 14-15 for 172 yards and two touchdowns, while Kyle Allen was 8-15 for 122 yards and an interception. We saw James Cook shine as he had four carries for 20 yards and a touchdown. He will likely be RB1 in Buffalo this season.

Which Bills will play, expected inactive

Bills quarterback Josh Allen will get the starting nod on Saturday. He and the rest of the starters are expected to play into the second quarter.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said that QB Josh Allen and the starters will play about a quarter and a half in Saturday's preseason game at the Steelers. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 17, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers played a majority of their starters in their opening win over the Buccaneers. Kenny Pickett went 6-7 for 70 yards and a touchdown while Deontae Johnson and George Pickens combined for four catches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Najee Harris saw some action as he caught one pass for -1 yards, but he didn't have any carries. Calvin Austin III stole the spotlight for Pittsburgh as he had two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. He’s a guy they want to see step up this year and break into the starting wide receiver rotation.

Which Steelers will play, expected inactives

The Steelers starters will play more than they did in the first preseason game, but head coach Mike Tomlin will “play it by ear” as to how much.