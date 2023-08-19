Jaguars vs. Lions: Who will see playing time in Week 2 preseason game

The Jacksonville Jaguars will face the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Both teams won in Week 1 of the preseason as the Jaguars beat the Dallas Cowboys 28-23 and the Lions beat the New York Giants 21-16. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET from Ford Field and will air on NFL Network.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence and the rest of the starters played a few series’ in their opening win. Lawrence's 5-6 for 36 yards with a touchdown and an interception. It was good to see him connect with Christian Kirk and Calvin Ridley a few times as those will be his top targets this season. The standout player of the game for them was Tank Bigsby. He was one of the more underrated players coming out of the draft and he showed that he will have a strong role in this offense. Bigsby had nine carries for 52 yards in the opener.

Which Jaguars will play, expected inactives

TBD

Detroit Lions

The Lions didn't play many starters and we could see them in Week 2. We did get to see Jammer Gibbs for a few series. He had six carries for 19 yards and a 18 yard reception. Jameson Williams also made some plays for the Lions as he had two receptions for 18 yards. This is a young team, but the NFC North has regressed a bit, so they have a shot at winning the NFC North for the first time ever.

Which Lions will play, expected inactives

The Lions will save their starters.

Dan Campbell said on @StoneyJansen this morning Lions starters won’t play in Saturday’s preseason game and possibly a few select rookies will join them on the sidelines. No surprise, obviously, with a second week of joint practices going on — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) August 17, 2023

The Lions will be able to test out their wide receiver depth in this game. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams will both be out. We should see Teddy Bridgewater and Nate Sudfeld get the most work at quarterback.