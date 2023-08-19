Raiders vs. Rams: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Rams meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and will air locally on KVVU 5 (Las Vegas), and KABC 7 (Los Angeles).

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Raiders roster and the Rams roster.

The Raiders dominated the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the preseason last Sunday. Backup quarterbacks Aidan O’Connell and Chase Garbers paved the way all afternoon offensively, while running backs Zamir White and Sincere McCormick recorded a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

The Raiders are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -175 on the moneyline. The Rams are a +145 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39.5.

Rams vs. Raiders

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

Rams local broadcast: KABC 7 (Los Angeles)

Raiders local broadcast: KVVU 5 (Las Vegas)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.