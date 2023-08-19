Broncos vs. 49ers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and will air locally on KTVD 20 (Denver), and KPIX 5 (San Francisco).

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Broncos' roster and the 49ers' roster.

The Broncos fell 18-17 to the Arizona Cardinals in their preseason opener on August 12. Russell Wilson started at quarterback and showed a better version of himself than what we saw most of the 2022-23 season. He completed 7-of-13 passes for 93 yards and tossed a 21-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy right before halftime. Denver’s offense stalled in the second half as Arizona rallied to win. The Broncos will look to clean up their gaffes in Week 2. They missed two field goals and had another blocked in Week 1’s loss.

The Broncos are a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -185 on the moneyline. The 49ers are a +154 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 38.5.

Broncos vs. 49ers

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Start time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Broncos local broadcast: KTVD 20 (Denver)

49ers local broadcast: KPIX 5 (San Francisco)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.