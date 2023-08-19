Chiefs vs. Cardinals: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET and will air locally on KSHB 41 (Kansas City), and KPNX 12 (Arizona).

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Chiefs roster and the Cardinals roster.

The Chiefs couldn’t hold on as the New Orleans Saints scored late to steal a 26-24 Week 1 preseason win on August 13. However, Kansas City’s offense showed promise as usual. Third-string QB Shane Buechele’s two TD passes and backup Blaine Gabbert’s scoring throw were the highlights of the team’s day, after Patrick Mahomes played a limited one series in the first quarter. Look for Gabbert and Buechele to continue taking a ton of reps in the next two games.

The Chiefs are a 7.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -325 on the moneyline. The Cardinals are a +260 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 41.

Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Chiefs local broadcast: KSHB 41 (Kansas City)

Cardinals local broadcast: KPNX 12 (Arizona)

Live stream:

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.