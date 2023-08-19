Titans vs. Vikings: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19, and will air locally on WKRN 2 (Nashville) and KMSP 9 (Minneapolis). Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Titans' roster and the Vikings' roster.

The Titans lost 23-17 to the Chicago Bears in their preseason opener on August 12. With Ryan Tannehill not playing in this game, Tennessee QBs Malik Willis and rookie Will Levis split work under center. Willis started and completed 16-of-25 passes for 189 yards and one interception, while Levis recorded 85 yards on 9-of-14 passing in his NFL debut. On the ground, Willis and running back Hassan Haskins each scored TDs.

The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -148 on the moneyline. The Vikings are a +124 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.5.

Titans vs. Vikings

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Titans local broadcast: WKRN 2 (Nashville)

Vikings local broadcast: KMSP 9 (Minneapolis)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.