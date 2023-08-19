Patriots vs. Packers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 19, and will air locally on WBC 4 (Boston), and WTMJ (Milwaukee); WGBA (Green Bay). Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Patriots roster and the Packers roster.

The Patriots lost 20-9 to the Houston Texans in their preseason opener on August 10 at Gillette Stadium. With Mac Jones sitting out, Patriots backup Bailey Zappe started and went 12-of-14 for 79 yards. Third-stringer Louisville QB Malik Cunningham added a late nine-yard TD run to help the Patriots avoid the shutout. It’ll be interesting how head coach Bill Belichick adjusts the game plan in Week 2.

Packers QB Jordan Love is no stranger to the preseason, and it showed last week in the 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Love completed 7-of-10 passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, while rookie backup Sean Clifford came on in relief — finishing 20-of-26 for 208 yards, one TD and two interceptions. The Packers might be wise to limit Love a little more in Week 2, but it appears that they want to get him more starting reps before the regular season begins.

The Packers are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -135 on the moneyline. The Patriots are a +114 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 36.5.

Patriots vs. Packers

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Patriots local broadcast: WBC 4 (Boston)

Packers local broadcast: WTMJ (Milwaukee); WGBA (Green Bay)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.