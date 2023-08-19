Bucs vs. Jets: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air locally on WFLA 8 (Tampa), and WCBS 2 (New York). Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Bucs roster and the Jets roster.

The Buccaneers fell 27-17 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in their preseason opener last week. With Tom Brady retired, Tampa Bay’s quarterback competition got underway between Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield. Mayfield looked sharp, going 8-of-9 for 63 yards and a touchdown over five drives without any turnovers. Trask threw one interception while going 6-of-10 for 99 yards and was sacked three times. Head coach Todd Bowles has yet to confirm his Week 1 starter, but Mayfield will be the favorite until Trask is able to prove otherwise.

As for the Jets, who are coming off a superb 27-0 win over the Carolina Panthers, they will look to continue putting up points with Zach Wilson locked in as the preseason starting quarterback. The offense totaled 348 yards last week in their second preseason affair.

The Jets are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -142 on the moneyline. The Bucs are a +120 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 37.

Bucs vs. Jets

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Bucs local broadcast: WFLA 8 (Tampa)

Jets local broadcast: WCBS 2 (New York)

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.