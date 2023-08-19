Bills vs. Steelers: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on WIVB 4 (CBS) in Buffalo and CBS 2 in Pittsburgh. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Bills roster and the Steelers roster.

The Bills won their first preseason game against the Colts. Starting quarterback Josh Allen did not see any snaps and wide receiver Stefon Diggs was also left out of the rotation. However, the Bills’ RB1, James Robinson, saw some preseason action. The Steelers won their first game against the Buccaneers. Kenny Pickett, who is entering his second year in Pittsburgh and has won the starting job, passed for 70 yards and a touchdown. He and second-year WR George Pickens, who caught the touchdown, are the subject of much Steelers hype this year.

The Bills are a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -125 on the moneyline. The Steelers are a +105 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 42.

Bills vs. Steelers

Date: Saturday, August 19

Start time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Bills local broadcast: WIVB 4 (CBS)

Steelers local broadcast: CBS 2

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this preseason contest, you’ll need to dig a little deeper for streaming options. While regular season games are usually available outside the two local markets, preseason games are much more limited. To view this game online, you’ll need to use NFL+. If you are not planning on watching every week of the preseason, the service offers a free seven-day trial.