Cowboys vs. Seahawks: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason on Saturday, August 19. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network, and will air locally on KTVT 11 (Dallas) and KING 5 NBC (Seattle).

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Cowboys roster and the Seahawks roster.

Cowboys lost a close 28-23 battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their first preseason game on August 12. The Cowboys rested most starters on both sides of the ball. On offense, backup QB Will Grier threw two touchdown passes, including a 17-yarder to second-year WR Jalen Tolbert who is grinding to earn a bigger role in 2023. Rookie RB Deuce Vaughn flashed his potential by rushing for 50 yards on eight carries. Vaughn had a 26-yard run and helped give Dallas a 16-14 lead in the fourth quarter. Defensively, safety Juanyeh Thomas came up with an interception. Grier, Tolbert, and Vaughn have given the Cowboys’ coaching staff a lot to evaluate as we head deeper into this preseason.

The Seahawks are a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -258 on the moneyline. The Cowboys are a +210 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 40.5.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Cowboys local broadcast: KTVT 11 (Dallas)

Seahawks local broadcast: KING 5 NBC (Seattle)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.