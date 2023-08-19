Bears vs. Colts: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Kickoff is set for Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network. The game will also air locally on WFLD 32 (Chicago), and WTTV 4 (Indianapolis).

Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching, check out the Bears roster and the Colts roster.

The Bears were victorious against the Tennessee Titans 23-17 in their preseason opener on August 12 at Soldier Field. Justin Fields looked tremendous in his limited playing time, throwing touchdown passes to newly-acquired receiver D.J. Moore and running back Khalil Herbert to give Chicago an early 14-7 lead. Moore took a screen pass 62 yards for a score on the Bears’ first drive, while Herbert went 56 yards untouched on a short pass for his TD. Fields finished 3-of-3 for 129 yards and did not run the ball before backups Nathan Peterman, Tyson Bagent and P.J. Walker took over. Fields might not get much burn for the rest of the preseason, but it’ll be interesting to see what the Chicago offense overall has in store against the Colts.

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson struggled in his Indianapolis debut, throwing an interception on just his third pass attempt and finishing 7-of-12 for 67 yards. The Colts will be looking to bounce back after a 23-19 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week.

The Colts are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -185 on the moneyline. The Bears are a +154 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 40.5

Bears vs. Colts

Date: Saturday, Aug. 19

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

Bears local broadcast: WFLD 32 (Chicago)

Colts local broadcast: WTTV 4 (Indianapolis)

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.