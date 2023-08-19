Dolphins vs. Texans: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC 13 in Houston and WFOR 4 (CBS) in Miami. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Dolphins roster and the Texans roster.

The Texans won their first preseason game against the Patriots. Houston has a new quarterback in rookie CJ Stroud, who was the second overall pick of the 2023 draft. However, Stroud’s snaps were limited in the first game, and we saw more of Davis Mills and Case Keenum, each of whom threw a touchdown. The Dolphins lost their first preseason matchup against the Falcons. Backup quarterbacks Mike White and Skylar Thompson took all the snaps under center.

The Texans are a 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and -142 on the moneyline. The Dolphins are a +120 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39.5.

Dolphins vs. Texans

Date: Saturday. August 19

Start time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Dolphins local broadcast: WFOR 4 (CBS)

Texans local broadcast: ABC 13

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.