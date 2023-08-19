Jaguars vs. Lions: How to watch, live stream, start time for Week 2 preseason game

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions meet up in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL preseason at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX 2 in Detroit and CBS 47/FOX 30 in Jacksonville. Given that this is the preseason, we’ll see plenty of unknown and lesser-known faces on the rosters. To keep track of who you’re watching check out the Jaguars’ roster and the Lions’ roster.

The Jaguars won their first preseason game over the Cowboys. Trevor Lawrence got a few looks, but Jacksonville let their backups Nathan Rourke and CJ Beathard get more reps on the field. Rookie running back Tank Bigsby added 52 rushing yards. The Lions also won their first preseason game against the Giants. Jared Goff didn’t see playing time — Detroit opted to send in rookie Adrian Martinez and second-string QB Nate Sudfield. Their 2023 first-round pick, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, added 19 rushing yards and 18 receiving yards.

The Jaguars are a 4-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and -185 on the moneyline. The Lions are a +154 moneyline underdog. The point total is installed at 39.5, with the over/under both set at -110.

Jaguars vs. Lions

Date: Saturday, August 19

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Lions local broadcast: FOX 2

Jaguars local broadcast: CBS 47/FOX 30

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network, NFL app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the national broadcast of this preseason contest, you can live stream the game via NFL Network or the NFL app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access NFL Network for a live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.