How to watch Saturday, August 19 NFL Network schedule on TV, via live stream

The second full week of the NFL preseason begins on Thursday, August 17. The main slate of games will occur on Saturday, August 19, with 11 games on the schedule. NFL Network will host a full day of games starting at 1 p.m. ET as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Detroit Lions. The day's final game features the Dallas Cowboys facing the Seattle Seahawks, with kickoff set at 10 p.m. ET.

The Lions are down their top two pass-catchers as both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams deal with injuries. This leaves Marvin Jones Jr., Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond and Denzel Mims as quarterback Jared Goff’s best options.

C.J. Stroud was criticized for his early interception last week during his preseason debut. He will have a tough test against the Miami Dolphins defense, but the Texans’ faithful will want to see their franchise quarterback look more poised under center.

The Indianapolis Colts have named their rookie QB Anthony Richardson their Week 1 starting quarterback. He will likely get important reps in Saturday’s game, and he continues to build rapport with his teammates. With his being named the regular season starter, however, he likely won’t stick around long in the game to try and protect him from potential injury.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions

Kickoff Time: 1 p.m. ET

Jaguars TV: WJAX-TV (Fox 47)

Lions TV: WJBK (Fox 2)

Moneyline odds: Jaguars -185, Lions +154

Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans

Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. ET

Dolphins TV: WFOR-TV (CBS 4)

Texans TV: KTRK-TV (ABC 13)

Moneyline odds: Texans -162, Dolphins +136

Chicago Bears vs. Indianapolis Colts

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. ET

Bears TV: WFLD (Fox 32)

Colts TV: WXIN (Fox 59)

Moneyline odds: Colts -185, Bears +154

Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks

Kickoff Time: 10 p.m. ET

Cowboys TV: KTVT (CBS 11)

Seahawks TV: KCPQ (Fox 13)

Moneyline odds: Seahawks -258, Cowboys +210

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the NFL Network slate, you can stream the games via NFL.com, the NFL app, and the NFL’s new streaming service, NFL+. But keep in mind that you need a cable login or subscription to watch. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the games. NFL+ also offers a seven-day free trial.